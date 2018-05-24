Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a meeting with European Parliament members on Tuesday that the company doesn't want users to "just, you know, click 'OK' or 'no' on a bunch of stuff" so they can "get to what they were trying to do."

GDPR, which will become law on Friday, gives consumers more control over their online data. Websites are required to ask users to give more explicit consent about what personal information they share. Companies also have to alert users to data breaches within 72 hours of the incident and must allow users to see what platforms know about them.

Though GDPR is a European regulation, most online companies are rolling out the privacy changes across their network. Industry analysts say it's too expensive to maintain two sets of rules, and legal issues could get murky as data cross international boundaries.