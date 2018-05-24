Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms

Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings, as the company prepares for the rollout of new data protection rules in Europe.
The alert, which starts appearing this week, asks users across the globe to reassess their preferences for the types of personal data Facebook can use for ad targeting and whether they'll submit to facial recognition. They'll be given the chance to review the information they share on their profiles, including political and religious affiliations and relationship status.