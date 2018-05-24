10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now

This year, Amazon was named by LinkedIn as one of the most attractive employers in America, with perks and benefits that include paid time off and a $5,000 check if you decide to quit.

For those who think the e-commerce behemoth could be the place for them, FlexJobs has sorted through its list of online postings to see what positions at Amazon offer great pay as well as a remote or telecommuting option. Salary data is from Payscale, and the descriptions are directly from the job listings provided by Amazon.