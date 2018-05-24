VISIT CNBC.COM

10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now

This year, Amazon was named by LinkedIn as one of the most attractive employers in America, with perks and benefits that include paid time off and a $5,000 check if you decide to quit.

For those who think the e-commerce behemoth could be the place for them, FlexJobs has sorted through its list of online postings to see what positions at Amazon offer great pay as well as a remote or telecommuting option. Salary data is from Payscale, and the descriptions are directly from the job listings provided by Amazon.

Check the list below to see what high-paying, flexible positions you may want to apply to:

1. Cloud Architect, Public Sector Partners

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position is based in New York and requires its candidates to have a bachelor of arts or a bachelor of science degree, and at least seven years of experience designing, implementing or consulting with distributed applications.

Median salary: $116,398

Click to view job listing

2. Senior Solutions Architect 

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position is based in California and requires its candidates to have eight years of software development and/or implementation experience.

Median salary: $116,398

Click to view job listing

3. Global Executive Program Manager

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position requires its candidates to have a four-year degree and seven to 10 years of industry experience. Traveling is also part of this role.

Median salary: $111,447

Click to view job listing

4. DevOps Consultant

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position requires candidates to have at least five years of industry experience, an IT-focused bachelor's degree, excellent communication skills and the flexibility to travel.

Median salary: $91,618

Click to view job listing

5. Senior Cloud Technical Account Manager

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position is based in Florida and requires its candidates to have at least seven years of industry experience, a relevant bachelor's degree and flexibility to travel.

Median salary: $80,328

Click to view job listing

6. Business Development Manager, Health and Human Services

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position is based in California and requires its candidates to develop and deliver strategies that help with program transformations in the health and human services field.

Median salary: $71,183 annually

Click to view job listing

High-paying jobs that make getting a graduate degree worth it
High-paying jobs that make getting a graduate degree worth it   

7. Principal Business Development Manager, Security Intelligence

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position requires its candidates to work on defining go-to market programs, executing business development plans and managing complex contract negotiations. An MBA is preferred by applicants and 30-40 percent of this role will require traveling.

Median salary: $71,183

Click to view job listing

8. Linguist, Chinese Mandarin

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position requires its candidates to be fluent in Chinese Mandarin and to have experience transcribing and translating documents.

Median salary: $64,085

Click to view job listing

9. Digital Platform Marketing Leader

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position requires its candidates to have a minimum of 15 years of marketing experience and a bachelor's degree.

Median salary: $63,922

Click to view job listing

10. Finance Data and Reporting Analyst

Job requirements: This full-time telecommuting position requires candidates to have a high school diploma and experience with applications like MS Excel, Java, SQL and Python.

Median salary: $60,898

Click to view job listing

