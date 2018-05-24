French president lauds Europe as the 'most attractive place' for tech giants

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must avoid making the same mistakes as the U.S. and China if the region is to successfully tackle some of the world's biggest tech giants.

Macron is currently spearheading efforts for Europe to adopt tougher regulations on digital companies. On Wednesday, the French leader said that while he was a firm believer in innovation, he urged executives from some of the world's largest tech companies to make sure they contributed more to society.

Speaking to CNBC's Karen Tso on the sidelines of the VivaTech event in Paris Thursday, Macron said: "Europe is the right place to build this new framework. The U.S. is not regulated … regulation is made by private players (so) it is not sustainable for our citizens because you will have huge scandals."

"China is over-regulated; everything is concentrated by the government … Innovation and smart regulation, that is the best way to be the most attractive place and this is here," he added.