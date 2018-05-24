Futures Now trades for Thursday, May 24

The "Futures Now" traders shared their trades on a day when markets moved on President Trump's cancellation of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the beginnings of a DOJ crackdown on crypto. Crude prices held above $70 a barrel.

Scott Nations is buying the S&P e-mini futures at 2,705, targeting a move up to 2,750. His stop is at 2,680.

Anthony Grisanti thinks crude is peaking. He is selling oil at $71.40 and targeting a move down to $69.80. His stop is at $72.20.

Scott Nations is also selling the CBOE bitcoin futures at $7,600, targeting a move down to $6,500. His stop is at $8,200.

Trader disclosures: Scott is long the S&P e-mini as part of an options position, he has no position in Bitcoin. Anthony Grisanti owns oil stocks.