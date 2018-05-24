Google employees are spending heavily to elect Democrats in California and to flip the House

Jason Spero, a vice president at Google, said that before the 2016 presidential election, his political activism amounted to attending the occasional fundraiser and writing checks to his preferred candidates. But after Trump's victory, that all changed.

"I'd never been as aware, awake, and active as I have been since that November," he said.

Now, Spero and other employees at Google and across Silicon Valley, have their sights set on the November 2018 midterm elections, when they plan to do their part to flip the House of Representatives in favor of the Democrats and put a check on President Trump. Much of their effort is focused on their home state of California, which has become central to the Democrats' hopes.

To take back the House, Democrats need to win a net 23 seats from Republicans in November. California has 14 Republican representatives, and nine of those seats are considered competitive in this election, including seven in districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, according to the Cook Political Report.

Silicon Valley's two districts and San Francisco are solidly blue, voting overwhelmingly for Clinton and, before that, Barack Obama. So technology workers are going outside of their hubs and contributing to competitive campaigns throughout California, with employees from Google's parent company Alphabet leading the pack.

Heading into California's June 5 primary elections, Spero has been meeting first-time Congressional candidates across the state, joining finance committees, phone-banking, and providing advice on messaging.