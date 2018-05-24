Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy believes an alleged hack of his computer files by agents for the nation of Qatar led to the exposure of his affair with and payoff to a Playboy Playmate, his spokesman told CNBC on Thursday.

Broidy believes material related to his relationship with the woman and the subsequent payoff to her was stolen and then later leaked to The Wall Street Journal, his spokesman, Harvey Englander, said.

The married Broidy, a venture capitalist, also "absolutely" believes the subsequent leak about the affair and the payoff to Shera Bechard was intended to discredit his stance against Qatar, Englander said.

The Journal's story ran on April 13. The article detailed how President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen in late 2017 had negotiated a deal to pay the Playmate $1.6 million after she claimed Broidy impregnated her and that she wanted to terminate the pregnancy.

That story ran less than three weeks after Broidy first filed a federal lawsuit accusing Qatar of being behind the hack of his computer files.

The original lawsuit claimed that materials stolen from Broidy were leaked to media outlets to fuel negative articles about him. Those earlier articles did not mention any affair.

Broidy's affair came to light days after FBI agents in New York raided Cohen's office, apartment and a hotel room where he had been staying, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the attorney.

In late 2016, Cohen paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump.