Bernard Arnault, France's richest person and the chief executive and chair of luxury group LVMH, has called Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress "absolutely marvelous."
But he is predisposed to praise the bridal gown because his company owns fashion house Givenchy, which made the dress for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry on Saturday. It was designed by the label's artistic director, Clare Waight Keller.
"I think the dress is marvelous and I think also it fits perfectly what the new princess represents: modernity, diversity and a sense of understated elegance and the result was absolutely marvelous," he told CNBC's Karen Tso at the Viva Tech conference in Paris on Thursday.