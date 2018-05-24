More than 29 million Americans watched the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in England last Saturday, according to Nielsen data, with 15 channels airing the ceremony. The measure is the number of people who tuned in when it started at midday local time (7 a.m. EST) and finished at 1:15 p.m.

The fashion house was founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952 and its designs have been worn by famous names including Grace Kelly and former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

Asked whether Givenchy saw a "Gucci effect," or a big moment on social media, Arnault said: "I think Givenchy is a symbol of elegance since Hubert de Givenchy. You know, Hubert was friends with Audrey Hepburn so it's understated elegance and it's an elegance which is timeless.

"So it lasts for a long time… We try to stay for the long run."