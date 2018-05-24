Here’s the big reason so many young people need mom and dad to pay their rent

When it comes to a down payment on a home, 17 percent of millennials expect financial help from family and, of those, one in three expect to have at least 30 percent of their payment covered. The finding makes sense: Saving for a down payment can take 20 years in some metro areas. In Los Angeles, for example, renters anticipate needing $36,340 to cover a down payment. A 20 percent down payment on the average condo costs more than twice that, reports Apartment List.
Of respondents who receive rent assistance, some are unemployed but many work service jobs as receptionists, nurses, teachers and cashiers. Even college-educated millennials, who tend to earn higher incomes, can struggle to save thanks to theburden of student loans.
And the problem of housing costs plagues even older renters: "With sky-high rents in many cities," notes Apartment List, "2 percent of renters over 40 receive help from mom and dad."
While family can provide a safety net for financial troubles, such as sudden unemployment or an unexpected medical expense, it can become problematic if it turns into financial dependency. It can also give rich kids an unfair advantage, the site notes, since "although renters from a lower-income background are more likely to need assistance, they are less likely to have parents who can support them, reinforcing existing wealth inequality."
If you're looking to save on rent, mortgage or put a down payment on a home, check out these budgeting hacks, credit card tips and ways to save on an apartment or a house.
Video by Mary Stevens and Zack Guzman