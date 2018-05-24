When you close the red ring you've met your daily calorie burn goal. When you close the green ring you've exercised for 30 minutes, and when you close the blue ring you've stood up once an hour throughout the day.

Activity can be a whole lot more fun if you compete with people. It's a feature that I only learned about recently. You can share your progress as you close the rings throughout the day, and see how close your friends are to doing the same thing. It pushes you to move more. You can see when friends finish workouts, when they earn awards for working out multiple days in a row and even smack talk with them.

I've been doing this with my brother and mother-in-law, and it's actually pretty funny. Look, this is my mother-in-law doing some text-message smack talking after she saw I hadn't moved much yesterday: