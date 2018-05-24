JP Morgan: Charts show new market highs are coming soon, led by bank stocks

J.P. Morgan's chart expert is telling clients to ignore recent market worries, predicting the S&P 500 will rise to new highs.

"Technicals continue to suggest consolidation within a late-cycle rally. Look for new highs in the months ahead," Jason Hunter, head of global fixed income and US equity technical strategy said in a note to clients Wednesday. "Even if the market folds back into the Apr-May holding pattern and spends more time ranging above critical support in the 2,500s, the 2018 price action still looks like a consolidation within an intact late-cycle bull market."



Hunter predicts if the S&P 500 can break through resistance around the 2,800 level, it will then soar to new highs. The market hit its current all-time high on Jan. 26, reaching 2872.87.