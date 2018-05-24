Medicare Part B premiums devouring many retirees' Social Security increase, survey shows

For many of the 47 million older Americans on Social Security, getting a 2 percent cost-of-living increase in their 2018 benefits has been a bust.

More than 40 percent of the over-65 crowd say they have watched the extra amount get completely or mostly eaten up by the cost of Medicare Part B premiums, according to a recent survey by the Senior Citizens League.

Specifically, 25 percent say that after the deduction for the premium, their check is unchanged. Another 18 percent say the increase has been less than $5.