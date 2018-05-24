NBA star Andre Iguodala on why this Buffett biography is 'the best business book'

Golden State Warriors star player Andre Iguodala is known not only as a 14-year NBA veteran, but also a businessman with investments in top tech companies like Facebook, Twitter and Tesla.
He credits a lot of his knowledge about business and finance to books. In a recent interview with GQ, he said that the one book he can't live without is Alice Schroeder's "The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life."
"This is the best business book that I've read," he says. "And probably the longest book I've ever read."