NBA star Andre Iguodala on why this Buffett biography is 'the best business book'

The 34-year-old continued, saying, "[Buffett has] been studying money since the age of 8. So that's like me — I've been playing basketball since I was 6. His environment put him in that situation. He put the hard work in and made the most of his opportunities."

Iguodala, who is sometimes referred to as the NBA's ambassador to Silicon Valley, says he started reading investing books as a rookie in the league who was eager to know more about money.

"I read a few books, like 'The Dummy's Guide to Investing,' a Standard & Poor's book about investing," he tells the online investment site Wealthsimple.

He says that in order to get more insight on how to manage his money, he also spent time with players who seemed to be making the savviest business moves.

"I had a few veterans who were really smart with their money," he said. "I mean, they had nice contracts, but in the scheme of the NBA, they were on the lower end. I asked a lot of questions, and they got me into good habits early."