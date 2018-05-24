If you are either a U.S. citizen or a long-term resident, you expatriated on or after June 17, 2008, and any of the three stipulations below apply to you, you are a "covered expatriate" and will be subject to the exit tax.

1. The tax liability test. Your average annual net income tax for the five years ending before the date of expatriation or termination of residency is more than a specified amount adjusted for inflation ($165,000 for 2018).

This is an income-tax test, not an income test, which means you can use deductions, exemptions, credits and even the foreign-earned income exclusion to lower your income-tax liability and your chances for having to pay the expatriation tax. If your tax status is married filing jointly, you have to use the total tax liability amount on your joint tax return, even if only one of you is expatriating. It might be better to use the married filing separately status before you plan to expatriate to reduce your five-year income-tax average.

2. The net worth test. Your net worth is $2 million or more on the date of your expatriation or termination of residency.

You can take advantage of the annual gift exclusion amount ($15,000 for 2018) and the applicable exclusion amount ($11,200,000 for 2018) to transfer your assets to anyone, including a specifically designed trust, at least one calendar year before the year you expatriate. Or you could give your assets to your spouse — if he or she is a U.S. citizen — free of gift taxes, due to the unlimited marital deduction. There are certain limitations on gifting assets to a non-citizen spouse. Sometimes it makes sense to lower your net worth by selling some assets and paying taxes before you expatriate.

3. The certification test. You fail to certify on Form 8854 that you have complied with all U.S. federal tax obligations for the five years preceding the date of your expatriation or termination of residency. Before you check the box on Form 8854, I recommend you fix everything, including all the foreign assets reporting requirements.