California scientists hope feeding cows seaweed will make them less gassy — which could be great news for the environment

California is pushing for a reduction in greenhouse-gases generated from cows, and adding seaweed to the cattle's feed shows promise in reducing potent methane emissions by more than 30 percent, researchers said this week.

Based on preliminary results, the seaweed could help dairy operations cut the level of methane emissions to meet California new standards. The state's livestock sector — mostly the dairy sector — is responsible for an estimated 55 percent of methane emissions in the state, according to a report from the California Air Resources Board.

Methane is created in cattle production when cows pass gas, belch and defecate. While methane can be short-lived as a climate pollutant, it is considered at least 25 times more potent as a heat-trapping gas than carbon dioxide

"From the cows, half of the methane emissions is from the belching of the animal and the other half is from the manure," said Ermias Kebreab, one of the researchers behind cows consuming seaweed and an animal-science professor at the University of California-Davis. "You can use additives such as seaweed to try to reduce the methane that's belched out of the animal."

Kebreab and his team are demonstrating the seaweed project this week and plan to publish preliminary findings in late June and begin further tests with additional cattle later this summer.

According to Kebreab, the project is supported by several non-profits, including Elm Innovations, an organization out of Stanford University. Another contributor is the 11th Hour Project — a program of the Schmidt Family Foundation, a private foundation created by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

"This is really the first trial on dairy cattle that's been done ever in the world," Kebreab said. "From what I've seen so far, it seems to work quite well. But there's a lot of stuff we need to do before this can be a viable solution."