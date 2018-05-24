'Solo' star Alden Ehrenreich: The best investment you can make only costs 'a few bucks'

"I've found that the one thing that brings me the most joy is something that costs me the least amount of money — reading books," he tells Wealthsimple.
"Books, I've always felt, are the greatest and simplest vehicle for learning," continues Ehrenreich, who says it was acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola who taught him that the greatest joy in life is learning. "They contain so much wisdom. … And the best part of all? They only cost a few bucks each. You can't make a better investment than that."
Billionaire Mark Cuban agrees with the young actor. Buying books, he says, is one of the best investments he has ever made over the course of his lucrative career.
"I used to love to walk through bookstores," Cuban tells Vanity Fair. "If there was something that caught me eye and I thought it could give me one idea — to spend $30 to give one idea that could help propel me and make my businesses better, it was a bargain."
One book in particular "used to get me all fired up," Cuban says: "The Only Investment Guide You'll Ever Need," written by Andrew Tobias in 1978. Another particularly influential book helped him earn his first million, he says in an interview with Money: "Cashing in on the American Dream" by Paul Terhors.
As for Ehrenreich's favorites, those would be: "'Steppenwolf' by Herman Hesse. John Steinbeck's 'East of Eden.' Anything by Alan Watts," he tells Wealthsimple. Plus, "I just read Marilynne Robinson's 'Gilead,' which was phenomenal."
