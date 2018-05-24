'Solo' star Alden Ehrenreich: The best investment you can make only costs 'a few bucks'

Alden Ehrenreich is the first to admit that he's never had to "worry too much about money," he tells online investing platform Wealthsimple. "Not that there haven't been lean times," adds the 28-year-old actor, who plays Han in the latest "Star Wars" movie, "Solo."

"But on the whole, I've always had steady work and haven't dealt with the financial struggles that so many actors — and young people in general — often deal with when they're starting out," he says.

Just because Ehrenreich has done well for himself doesn't mean he spends lavishly, though: "Like most people, I have a certain queasiness about buying anything that's really expensive."

In fact, the best investment he's ever made is an inexpensive one: books.