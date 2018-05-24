South Korean stocks ETF tumbles after Trump cancels meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

An exchange-traded fund tracking South Korean stocks dropped more than 2.5 percent Thursday after President Donald Trump called off a nuclear summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF, the EWY, traded was on pace for its first negative day in four sessions. The ETF tracks stocks such as Hyundai Motor, LG, Lotte and Samsung Electronics.

Investors are concerned renewed geopolitical tension in the region could weigh on economic activity.

U.S. stocks extended losses after the news, with the Dow Jones industrial average briefly falling 150 points.