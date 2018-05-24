Stocks are set for a mixed open after Dow wipes out a 167 point deficit

Futures were mixed this morning after a Wednesday afternoon rally that saw the Dow wipe out a 167 point deficit and the other major averages stage a similar rebound. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their highest closes since March 16. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Prepare for more pain in home-building stocks (CNBC)

* Shipping revolution could prompt crude prices to soar (CNBC)

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) is being urged by activist investor Chris Hohn to engage with Comcast (CMCSA), if the CNBC and NBCUniversal parent does indeed make a formal offer for the Fox assets that Walt Disney (DIS) already bid for. Hohn also disclosed a 7.4 percent stake in Fox. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned that Goldman Sachs made $200 million in profit on a single day in February as calm in stock markets was shattered with a historic surge in volatility. The bank positioned itself to benefit if the Cboe Volatility Index, also called the "fear index."

Ride-hailing company Uber announced its first-quarter financials, reporting strong sales growth and a new valuation of $62 billion. Uber plans to sell between $400 million and $600 million in stock at $40 per share to investors. (CNBC)



* Airbnb and cities battle over illegal short-term rentals (CNBC)

Retailer Best Buy (BBY) headlines this morning's corporate earnings reports, with Hormel Foods (HRL), McKesson (MCK), Medtronic (MDT) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) also issuing quarterly numbers. After-the-bell reports today include Autodesk (ADSK), Gap (GPS), Lionsgate (LGF), Ross Stores (ROST) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL).

The Justice Department opened a criminal probe into the possibility that traders are manipulating the price of cryptocurrencies, according to Bloomberg. The investigation surrounds the practice of spoofing and flooding the market with fake orders.