Stocks are set for a mixed open after Dow wipes out a 167 point deficit

IN THE NEWS TODAY
The U.S. Department of Commerce has started an investigation into automobile imports to determine whether they "threaten to impair the national security." President Donald Trump asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to carry out the probe. (CNBC)
A New York City federal judge ruled that Trump cannot block users on his Twitter feed. Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said that Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution by preventing certain Americans from viewing his tweets on @realDonaldTrump. (CNBC)
Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, was granted a permanent security clearance after operating under an interim clearance. The clearance had been withheld from Kushner for more than a year pending completion of a background check. (CNBC)
A senior minister from North Korea called Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy" for comparing North Korea to Libya. Pence told Fox News that the reclusive regime could end up like the North African country "if Kim Jong Un doesn't make a deal" with the U.S. (CNBC)
Scientists in Hawaii captured photos and videos of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background. One scientist said the methane can cause explosions when it's ignited while trapped underground. (AP)
Jets chairman Christopher Johnson said his players can take a knee or perform another type of protest without fear of facing repercussions. League owners adopted a policy that said players can face a fine if they don't stand for the national anthem. (Newsday)
Apple (AAPL), which already curtailed its vision for disrupting the automotive industry, signed a deal with Volkswagen to turn some of the carmaker's new T6 Transporter vans into Apple's self-driving shuttles for employees, The New York Times reported.
Germany's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank (DB), announced this morning plans to reduce global staffing levels by about 7,000, or 7 percent, with a disproportionate 25 percent headcount cut in its stocks sales and trading business. (CNBC)
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and suppliers were hit with a $21.7 million verdict in a California case involving a woman who said she developed cancer after being exposed to asbestos in J&J's baby powder product. In April, a New Jersey jury ordered J&J to pay $117 million to a man who sued on similar claims. (Reuters)
STOCKS TO WATCH
L Brands (LB) reported quarterly profit of 17 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny, with the Victoria's Secret parent's revenue also beating forecasts. However, the company also issued weaker-than-expected current quarter earnings guidance.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) beat estimates by 9 cents with quarterly profit of 67 cents per share, with revenue also above forecasts. The home furnishings retailer also raised its full-year outlook.
Procter & Gamble (PG) said it would continue investing in Russian plants in the coming years, despite increasing risks due to deteriorating U.S.-Russian relations.
KKR (KKR) is in talks to buy privately held BMC Software for about $10 billion, according to the New York Post. The paper also said KKR continues to work with hospital operator HCA (HCA) to bid more than $10 billion for Envision Healthcare (EVHC).
WATERCOOLER
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, unhappy with Tesla's recent coverage, ripped into big media companies. Musk said he plans to create a site where the public can "rate the core truth of any article and track the credibility" of every reporter over time. (CNBC)