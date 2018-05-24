    ×

    Trump says US military 'is ready if necessary' after Kim Jong Un summit cancellation

    • President Donald Trump says a "greatly enhanced" U.S. military stands "ready if necessary" following his cancellation of a planned summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
    • In a letter Thursday, Trump scrapped a planned historic summit, which was set to take place in Singapore on June 12.
    President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on immigration and the gang MS-13 at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage, New York, May 23, 2018.
    Trump: We are ready if North Korea acts foolishly   

    President Donald Trump on Thursday said the U.S. military stands "ready if necessary" following his cancellation of a planned summit with Kim Jong Un, ramping up already tense rhetoric exchanged between Washington and Pyongyang.

    The president, throwing aside his conciliatory rhetoric, called the meeting's cancellation a "great setback for the world." Touting a "greatly enhanced" American military and the power of U.S. allies, Trump warned Kim against taking "foolish or reckless" action.

    "Likewise, I have spoken to South Korea and Japan and they are not only ready should foolish or reckless acts be taken by North Korea, but they are willing to shoulder much of the cost of any financial burden — any of the costs associated by the United States in operations, if such an unfortunate situation is forced upon us," he said.

    The abandonment of the summit reduces Trump administration hopes of soon reaching a peaceful agreement for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs. It leaves U.S. allies and lawmakers scrambling to determine how best to proceed, and discern how Trump wants to treat talks moving forward.

    The president said he has hopes for a peaceful resolution or even another summit with Kim in the future, as the U.S. puts economic pressure on Pyongyang. He said "nobody should be anxious" and "we have to get this right."

    "If and when Kim Jong Un chooses to engage in constructive dialogue and actions, I am waiting. In the meantime, our very strong sanctions, by far the strongest sanctions ever imposed, and maximum pressure campaign will continue as it has been continuing," Trump said.

    In a letter to Kim released Thursday, he accused the communist dictatorship of "tremendous anger and open hostility" ahead of the meeting. The summit, previously set for June 12 in Singapore, would have marked the first face-to-face meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

    Trump wrote that canceling the meeting — during which he planned to press for denuclearization — was "for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world." In scrapping the historic summit, he again used some of the fiery rhetoric against North Korea he has recently avoided.

    "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used," the president wrote.

    After Trump canceled the summit, both American allies and U.S. lawmakers questioned how Trump would proceed with peace talks. A representative for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who helped to spark diplomatic talks, said his government was "trying to figure out what President Trump's intention is and the exact meaning of it," the country's Yonhap News Agency reported.

    On Capitol Hill, Republicans applauded Trump's move and said they felt Kim had dubious intentions entering the talks about potentially abandoning his nuclear and weapons programs. Democrats worried about whether Trump had a plan to proceed in the peace talks.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

