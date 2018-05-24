Trump says US military 'is ready if necessary' after Kim Jong Un summit cancellation

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the U.S. military stands "ready if necessary" following his cancellation of a planned summit with Kim Jong Un, ramping up already tense rhetoric exchanged between Washington and Pyongyang.
The president, throwing aside his conciliatory rhetoric, called the meeting's cancellation a "great setback for the world." Touting a "greatly enhanced" American military and the power of U.S. allies, Trump warned Kim against taking "foolish or reckless" action.
"Likewise, I have spoken to South Korea and Japan and they are not only ready should foolish or reckless acts be taken by North Korea, but they are willing to shoulder much of the cost of any financial burden — any of the costs associated by the United States in operations, if such an unfortunate situation is forced upon us," he said.
The abandonment of the summit reduces Trump administration hopes of soon reaching a peaceful agreement for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs. It leaves U.S. allies and lawmakers scrambling to determine how best to proceed, and discern how Trump wants to treat talks moving forward.