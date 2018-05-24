How to send your Twitter feed back 10 years and see early, silly tweets

A Twitter user has crafted the exact search needed to send your feed back 10 years — and it's resurfacing some early, silly tweets.
The specific search, shared by early Kickstarter executive Andy Baio, will show you what everyone who you follow now was tweeting about 10 years ago. (You can adjust the date in the search field too to search earlier or later.)
Just click the link to run the search on your own account.
It was a simpler time on Twitter a decade ago. A lot of people just tweeted out their minute-to-minute activities or random thoughts.
Ten years ago tomorrow, CNBC Technology product editor Todd Haselton was apparently returning to a favorite bar in Alphabet City in Manhattan.
He tells me Sunburnt Cow has since closed down but we'll always have the tweet to remember it by.
One of our CNBC.com editors EB claims a 10-year-old tweet about some too-spicy Thai food could have been crafted today.
But it's funnier to think of a decade ago.
It's also a window into the insights of early adopters — including entrepreneurs and engineers that would go on to Uber, Airbnb or venture capital.
Tweet: So what happens when the Web 2.0 Watering Hole goes down the tubes? FriendFeed is too asynchronous for me. Where's the backup pub?
Tweet: internet cafes everywhere in the world except US. . . travellers in the U.S are off the grid
Tweet: looking forward to @ garyvee's book to arrive...!
Tweet: Note to self: write that piece about Social Zombies that I have been thinking about. Paradox of internet uber connection, and RL isolation
Tweet: Lawyer meeting in dumbo, Brooklyn. Cool area.
If nothing else, the search is a fun reminder of how pleasant the service used to be. Even if you weren't on Twitter in 2008, scrolling through the messages from those who were feels something like a message in a bottle — a far cry from the inflammatory and bot-filled Twitter we know now.