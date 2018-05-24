How to send your Twitter feed back 10 years and see early, silly tweets

A Twitter user has crafted the exact search needed to send your feed back 10 years — and it's resurfacing some early, silly tweets.

The specific search, shared by early Kickstarter executive Andy Baio, will show you what everyone who you follow now was tweeting about 10 years ago. (You can adjust the date in the search field too to search earlier or later.)

It was a simpler time on Twitter a decade ago. A lot of people just tweeted out their minute-to-minute activities or random thoughts.

Ten years ago tomorrow, CNBC Technology product editor Todd Haselton was apparently returning to a favorite bar in Alphabet City in Manhattan.

One of our CNBC.com editors EB claims a 10-year-old tweet about some too-spicy Thai food could have been crafted today.

It's also a window into the insights of early adopters — including entrepreneurs and engineers that would go on to Uber, Airbnb or venture capital.





If nothing else, the search is a fun reminder of how pleasant the service used to be. Even if you weren't on Twitter in 2008, scrolling through the messages from those who were feels something like a message in a bottle — a far cry from the inflammatory and bot-filled Twitter we know now.