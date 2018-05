[The stream is slated to start at 10.30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Chuck Robbins, the chief executive of Cisco, is speaking with CNBC's Karen Tso at the Viva Technology conference.

Cybersecurity is likely to be high on the agenda after the company warned Russia's government is likely behind a hack resulting in at least 500,000 routers and storage devices around the world being infected with sophisticated malware.