Zuckerberg says Facebook has 'always shared' the values of Europe's new data law

Facebook has always shared the principles of a strict data protection law being introduced by the European Union this week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

Zuckerberg said that Facebook provided control, accountability and transparency about how data is used, referring to values enshrined in the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"These are values that we've always shared for Facebook's whole existence," Zuckerberg said at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

"A huge part of what we do is make sure that people have the tools to share information, whether that's a photo that you care about or a message with exactly the people who you want to share it with. So that way we can get to what we really care about, which is helping people connect."

GDPR, which comes into force on Friday, threatens to fine firms up to 4 percent of annual global turnover or 20 million euros ($23.5 million), whichever is the larger amount. It forces companies to be more clear on consent to use and share customer data and allows consumers to request that firms delete all information companies have on them — known as the "right to be forgotten."