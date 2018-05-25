The 2018 Toyota Yaris 5-door is cheap, noisy and unrefined

The 2018 Toyota Yaris 5-door — not to be confused with the Yaris iA, a Mazda-derived sedan also sold on Toyota lots — is the cheapest model in Toyota's lineup.

Don't be fooled. It's not the best value.

With a lackluster powertrain, uninspired dynamics, low-rent interior trimmings and confounding equipment availability, it's quite the shock that the Yaris is still on sale in 2018.

Not only are there better options elsewhere on the market, but Toyota will sell you an assortment of better vehicles at the same price as our optioned-out Yaris car.