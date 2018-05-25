5 things Starbucks has to get right during its anti-bias training day

On Tuesday afternoon 8,000 Starbucks cafes will shutter and more than 175,000 baristas will participate in a training seminar in the wake of an incident in Philadelphia that challenged fundamental parts of the company's values.

The four-hour master class has been designed to address implicit bias, promote inclusion and help prevent discrimination with the hopes of preventing future incidences.

The curriculum features videos from Starbucks' CEO Kevin Johnson and Chairman Howard Schultz, as well as rapper Common, and members from the Perception Institute who speak on racial anxiety and how employees can better serve customers. Employees will also watch a documentary from award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson.

"When you consider the question: 'how much impact can Starbucks really have? Is it just a drop in the bucket?' I think it has the potential to be more significant than that," Aaron Allen, founder and CEO of global restaurant consulting firm Aaron Allen and Associates, told CNBC.

Of course, Starbucks has to get a few things right if any impact is to be seen.