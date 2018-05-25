'Solo' star's first job was picking passion fruit—here's where 5 other celebs started

Alden Ehrenreich, who plays Han in the latest "Star Wars" movie, "Solo," made his feature-film debut at age 19. But he started earning money well before launching his acting career.

"When I was 13, I got my first job — working on my uncle's passion fruit farm in Santa Barbara," the 28-year-old tells online investing platform Wealthsimple. "My duties were to pick and sort passion fruit, install fence posts and irrigation systems, and drive a large tractor. It was real-deal physical work, and every day was completely exhausting."

He's not the only celeb who started out with a less-than-glamorous gig. Read on to see how five other rich and famous people made their first few bucks: