Car shoppers could land good deals with Memorial Day weekend sales push

If you're in the market for a new vehicle, you might want to fit in a trip to the dealership between parades and cookouts over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

The holiday marks the second big sales push so far this year. Buyers are likely to find a good selection of 2018 models that dealerships will be eager to unload to make way for 2019 versions that start arriving in the summer.

"The weekend kicks off the summer selling season, so it's a big deal for dealerships," said Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor for Edmunds. "The discounts won't be the deepest of the year, but they are still really good. Later in the year, discounts are greater but there's less inventory."