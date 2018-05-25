European markets seen higher after Trump scraps US-North Korea summit

North Korea's vice foreign minister said the country was still hopeful of a "Trump formula" in order to resolve a standoff over its nuclear weapons program. The isolated regime also said it would remain open to resolving issues with the U.S after Trump canceled an upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Asian stocks were seen on the defensive on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was almost flat.

Back in Europe, sweeping new data laws are set to be rolled out across the region on Friday. The introduction of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is expected to have a far-reaching impact on some of the world's biggest technology firms.

On the data front, French consumer confidence data for May are due to be published shortly before the opening bell, while Germany and Britain are both scheduled to publish business confidence data slightly later in the session.