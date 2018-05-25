Ex-US ambassador to China: Beijing is 'very much in the driver's seat' on North Korea

The U.S. goal for a denuclearized Korean Peninsula is shared by China but for different reasons, said Max Baucus, former U.S. ambassador to China under President Barack Obama and a former longtime Democratic senator.
"China is very much in the driver's seat," Baucus told CNBC on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump called off next month's planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, "China will find a solution that suits China."
Foreign policy experts have speculated that North Korea possibly wasn't on board to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, the stated goal of the U.S. for the now-canceled June 12 summit.
However, last week, Trump speculated whether Chinese President Xi Jinping may be influencing Kim. Trump voiced concerns about North Korea changing its posture toward the U.S. after Xi and Kim met in China on May 8, their second meeting in two months.