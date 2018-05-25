Alden Ehrenreich was one of 3,000 actors to audition for 'Solo'—here's how he beat the odds

To find the perfect man for the job, Lord and Miller worked with multiple casting agencies and toured acting schools across the U.S. and U.K., and even checked out some cowboy bars.

"We wanted to make sure we turned over every rock to find someone who has the sort of charisma and the sort of maverick sort of swagger," explained Miller.

"Turns out that, that was a total waste of money," Lord interjected. "Because the person who got the part was the first person to audition."

Ehrenreich, 28, performed a total of six auditions for the role which were designed to test his understanding of the character, his chemistry with other actors and his improvisational skills.

"My second [audition] I did with a dog puppet," Ehrenreich told USA Today at the "Solo" premiere. "So they would have a little machine [that would bark] and I would talk to the dog."

Another audition required that Ehrenreich perform scenes with a stand-in for Chewbacca, for which he had to learn to speak the Wookiee language, Shyriiwook.

The rising star also demonstrated a thoughtful understanding of Han Solo's complex, rebellious and charismatic persona and his unique blend of optimism and cynicism — earning himself a nod of approval from Harrison Ford.