In the post-Harvey Weinstein era, here's how to report workplace abuse

Despite Friday's high-profile arrest of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on charges stemming from multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, many instances of workplace harassment apparently are never even reported.

Of the 12 percent of workers who say they've experienced sexual harassment on the job, 72 percent did not tell their employer about the incident, according to a CareerBuilder survey released early this year. More than half (54 percent) did not confront the perpetrator.

"There's a stigma of shame, denial and fear of consequences that surrounds these victims, making it often difficult for them to come forward," said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder.