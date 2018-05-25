    ×

    New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019

    Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the "Star Wars" franchise.

    The opening season for two new Star Wars-themed areas, one at Disneyland and the other at Walt Disney World Resort, were announced by Scott Trowbridge, the portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering on May 22.

    "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" will first open in Anaheim, California, during the summer of 2019, and then at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, in late fall 2019.

    The additions will be Disney's biggest "single-themed land expansion" ever, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. Each will be an expansive 14 acres.

    A Millennium Falcon, which guests will be able to pilot, will be a key attraction.

    Set on the planet Batuu, "Galaxy's Edge" will provide a fully immersive experience for guests. Rather than interact with Disney employees, guests will interact with Batuu's residents: a collection of smugglers, bounty hunters, and rogue adventurers. Fly the Millennium Falcon well, and you can expect congratulations from a passerby.

    Handout image provided by Disney Parks, Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced at D23 EXPO 2015 that Star Wars-themed lands will be coming to Disneyland park in Anaheim, California and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.
    Guests will not be able to purchase regular Disney merchandise either. Rather, unique specialty items will be on sale in Batuu's street markets.

    Disney purchased Lucasfilm Ltd. in 2012 for $4.05 billion. That blockbuster deal has proven to be quite the bargain. Since then, Disney has made that money back through its "Star Wars" films alone.

