    ×

    Trading Nation

    Now is the time to buy safe haven Treasurys, one market watcher argues

    Now is the time to buy safe-haven Treasuries, one market watcher argues
    It's time to buy safe-haven Treasuries, one market watcher argues   

    With rising rates depressing bond prices, some investors may think ditching U.S. Treasury notes is a wise play. Some strategists are taking the other side.

    Treasurys will soon fall into favor, Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, told "Trading Nation." Here are her reasons why.

    • In a traditional economic expansion, interest rates increase to keep the economy from overheating through rising prices or inflation. However, we are in a far-from-traditional economic expansion, as we're near the tail end of the post-crisis recovery.

    • Many are concerned that as the Federal Reserve normalizes interest rates from rock-bottom levels, Treasurys should be avoided at all costs because equities are a better source of growth. However, that's more of a "phase one" of a recovery.

    • A so-called phase two occurs when the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields begin to surpass dividend yields; that's where we are now, making the 10-year yield attractive at this juncture.

    • Moreover, continued geopolitical concerns add further support to Treasurys, a classic safe haven play.

    Bottom line: Several fundamental factors make U.S. Treasury notes attractive here, Sanchez says.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...