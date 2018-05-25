Now is the time to buy safe haven Treasurys, one market watcher argues

It's time to buy safe-haven Treasuries, one market watcher argues 5:07 PM ET Fri, 25 May 2018 | 01:25

With rising rates depressing bond prices, some investors may think ditching U.S. Treasury notes is a wise play. Some strategists are taking the other side.

Treasurys will soon fall into favor, Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, told "Trading Nation." Here are her reasons why.

• In a traditional economic expansion, interest rates increase to keep the economy from overheating through rising prices or inflation. However, we are in a far-from-traditional economic expansion, as we're near the tail end of the post-crisis recovery.

• Many are concerned that as the Federal Reserve normalizes interest rates from rock-bottom levels, Treasurys should be avoided at all costs because equities are a better source of growth. However, that's more of a "phase one" of a recovery.

• A so-called phase two occurs when the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields begin to surpass dividend yields; that's where we are now, making the 10-year yield attractive at this juncture.

• Moreover, continued geopolitical concerns add further support to Treasurys, a classic safe haven play.

Bottom line: Several fundamental factors make U.S. Treasury notes attractive here, Sanchez says.