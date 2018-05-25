Quitting Facebook for just 5 days can make you less stressed, research shows

Most technology and social media platforms are set up to steal your attention in little bursts of time throughout the day. But after a few minutes of scrolling through your Facebook feed turns into a few hours, you can end up feeling unproductive and unhappy.

That may be why new scientific research finds that, when people take even relatively short breaks from Facebook, they feel significantly less stressed than when they are constantly on.

"All the social information you get from Facebook can be taxing and keeping up with friends all the time can be stressful," lead researcher and social neuroscientist Eric Vanman tells CNBC Make It. "Taking mini Facebook vacations may actually help you feel less stressed and more connected in the long run."