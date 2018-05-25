These are the 10 most fun US states of 2018

Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start of summer and America is set to have a record-breaking number of people hitting the road and taking the next flight out of town. Still, it isn't too late to finalize last-minute travel plans.

Whether you've only got a few days off or an unlimited amount of vacation, you may want to consider a trip to California, recently named the No. 1 most fun state to visit in the U.S., according to a recent survey from WalletHub.

The financial website's 2018 Most Fun States in America rankings analyzed how America's 50 states measure up. It looked at entertainment and recreation as well as nightlife across 26 key metrics, including the number of restaurants, national parks, movies theaters and beach quality.

California earned its top spot on the list with the most restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers and performing arts theaters per capita.

Other fun facts: California, Florida, New York and Texas all tied for having the most restaurants per capita. With the exception of Florida, they also tied for most movie theaters. Alaska earned the No. 1 ranking for best access to national parks, Maine won for the highest variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments, and Michigan was tops for the most golf courses and country clubs per capita.

Here are the top 10 most fun states to visit in the U.S., according to WalletHub.