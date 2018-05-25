Visions of a Nobel Peace Prize can be very seductive. Even Jimmy Carter admitted that Donald Trump would deserve the prize if he brought peace to the Korean Peninsula. The same experts who said he might start a nuclear war at any moment would have to admit that Trump did what they never could.
When Trump cancelled his June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un, he put the national interest ahead of a clear opportunity for personal vindication. Even if no deal were made, the first meeting between a U.S. president and a North Korean leader would have been a historic occasion.
No one sets out to make bad deals, but it's very hard to walk away from the negotiating table once you've raised expectations and invested your reputation in the outcome.
Trump was already talking up the prospects of a breakthrough at the summit. "It's never been taken this far. There's never been a relationship like this," Trump said when he welcomed three American hostages home from North Korea, "I think this will be a very big success."