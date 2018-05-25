Trump says dialogue with North Korea has reopened: 'We're talking to them now'

In a statement issued Thursday evening in response to the summit cancellation, North Korean official Kim Kye-gwan said Pyongyang is "willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities" to reconsider negotiations "at any time, at any format." Kim added that "we remain unchanged in our willingness to do everything we can for the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and of the humanity."

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that it was "very good news" to receive a "warm and productive" statement from North Korea in which the regime indicated its willingness to reconsider talks.

Trump's remarks marked a sharp turn from the aggressive tone the president took Thursday following his decision to cancel the summit. Trump said a "greatly enhanced" U.S. military "is ready if necessary" should North Korea take "foolish or reckless" action.

However, Trump also stressed that he wants a peaceful resolution and was still open to talks. He said "nobody should be anxious" despite the cancellation of the talks designed to head off North Korea's development of nuclear weapons.

"If and when Kim Jong Un chooses to engage in constructive dialogue and actions, I am waiting. In the meantime, our very strong sanctions, by far the strongest sanctions ever imposed, and maximum pressure campaign will continue as it has been continuing," Trump said.

The U.S. and its international allies have tried to isolate North Korea economically to force Kim to abandon his nuclear ambitions. Reports Thursday indicated the Trump administration could consider new sanctions after the summit fell apart.

The latest escalation between Washington and Pyongyang came this week, when Vice President Mike Pence warned that the North Korean regime may end up like former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. His government was toppled years after he agreed to give up his budding nuclear weapons program.

Choe Son Hui, a North Korean official, responded by calling Pence's remarks "ignorant and stupid."

Trump's move to cancel the summit apparently surprised American allies, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Moon played a major role in negotiating the cancelled meeting.