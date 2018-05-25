Wall Street is headed for a higher open after Trump cancels summit with North Korea

IN THE NEWS TODAY
North Korea is willing to resolve issues with the U.S. after President Donald Trump called off a summit with leader Kim Jong Un. Trump's exit came after threats by the North to pull out of the summit over what it saw as confrontational remarks by officials. (Reuters)
* Trump-Kim meeting could still take place down the road (CNBC)
* Congress is relieved after Trump cancels summit with Kim (CNBC)
Trump signed the biggest rollback of bank regulations since the global financial crisis into law. The law, which Congress passed with bipartisan support, eases rules put on small and medium-sized lenders by the Dodd-Frank financial reform act. (CNBC)
Emails viewed by The Wall Street Journal found that Roger Stone, a longtime confidant and former campaign advisor to Trump, sought information from Wikileaks founder Julian Assange about Hillary Clinton.
USA Today analysis has found that Russian operatives bought dozens of Facebook (FB) ads targeted at the Hispanic community seeking to further inflame tensions in the U.S. One set of ads targeted users who had shown interest in Hispanic and Latino culture.
CNBC has learned that Russia quietly conducted the world's longest surface-to-air missile test. The S-500 surface-to-air missile system successfully struck a target 299 miles away, which the U.S. assessed is 50 miles further than any known test.
Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to the police in Manhattan, New York, today on charges of rape, according to The New York Times. The disgraced Hollywood mogul has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting employees and movie stars.
At least 15 people were injured after two suspects detonated an improvised explosive device inside a restaurant near Toronto, Canada, according to police. Officials have asked for help in identifying the two men who they say detonated the device. (CNBC)
A family in Portland said their Amazon Echo device recorded their conversation and sent it to a random person on their contact list. Amazon, in a statement to CNBC, blamed Alexa misinterpreting background conversation.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force today. It will affect companies located in the European Union but also those that have operations and customers there too. Here's everything you need to know about the new law. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Deckers Outdoor (DECK) more than doubled the estimate of 19 cents per share by earning an adjusted 50 cents per share for its fourth quarter. The shoe retailer also saw revenue beat forecasts on strong sales of its Ugg, Teva and other brands.
Autodesk (ADSK) earned an adjusted 6 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to a 3- cent estimate, while the software company's revenue also beat forecasts. However, Autodesk did issue weaker-than-expected current quarter earnings guidance.
Ross Stores (ROST) beat estimates by 3 cents with quarterly profit of $1.10 per share, with the discount retailer's revenue essentially in line with forecasts. However, it issued a weaker-than-expected current quarter forecast for both comparable store sales and earnings.
AstraZeneca (AZN) said its cancer drug Imfinzi achieved a second goal by improving survival in lung cancer patients.
United Continental (UAL) named former FAA chief Jane Garvey as its non-executive chair, the first woman to lead the airline's board of directors.
The third iteration of Boeing's (BA) popular 777 airliner series will be able to retract part of its wings. The FAA recently signed off on the proposed designs.
WATERCOOLER
Early estimates of Disney's (DIS) "Solo: A Star Wars Story" showed it made about $13 million to $15 million last night, according to Deadline. If true, that's around the same amount of cash that Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Iron Man 3" made their opening nights.