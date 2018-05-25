Wall Street is headed for a higher open after Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Futures were higher this morning after a volatile session that saw the Dow shave a 280-point deficit. The major averages are on track for a positive week, which would be the second in three weeks for the Dow and S&P and the third in four weeks for the Nasdaq. (CNBC)



* Charts are pointing to a relief rally for bonds: Trader (CNBC)

* Cramer Remix: Don't let this buying opportunity pass again (CNBC)

Oil prices were down about 2 percent this morning as Russia hinted it may gradually increase output. The price of WTI crude fell on Wednesday to settle at $70.71 a barrel, its worst daily performance in more than two weeks. (Reuters & CNBC)



* Ahead of summer driving season, gas prices rise near $3 per (Reuters)

Apple (AAPL) was awarded $539 million in its patent retrial against Samsung, which had been accused of copying patents related to the iPhone. Samsung had previously paid $399 million for patent infringement, which would be credited against the total amount if the jury verdict is upheld on appeal. (Reuters)

Gap (GPS) stock was 7 percent lower in premarket this morning after the retailer reported a quarterly profit that missed estimates. Comparable store sales also missed estimates, with Gap stores trying to deal with excess inventory and bad weather. (CNBC)



Retailers Foot Locker (FL), Hibbett Sports (HIBB) and The Buckle (BKE) will be out with quarterly earnings this morning, while there are no companies scheduled to issue numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

The week will end with some key economic reports – starting at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of April durable goods orders. At 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan will release its final May consumer sentiment index. (CNBC)