    ×

    Trading Nation

    Fed relying on biased data that makes 'B-minus economy' look like an 'A+" : James Bianco

    Econ survey data misleading Fed into thinking it’s an 'A+' economy, veteran market researcher warns
    Econ survey data misleading Fed into thinking it’s an 'A+' economy, veteran market researcher warns   

    A veteran market researcher is out with a warning — saying the Federal Reserve is relying too heavily on economic surveys skewed by social media to mold their policies.

    According to Bianco Research President James Bianco, most economists mistakenly believe that leading indicators are signaling an "A+" economy that can withstand rising interest rates.

    "It's more like a B- economy," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "It's not this screaming home run that everybody thinks it is based on the survey data."

    Bianco said social media is creating the bandwagon effect among survey respondents, a psychological phenomenon characterized by people following the herd.

    "The advent of social media is allowing us basically to be inundated with financial news or economic news," he said, adding the bulk of the news about the world's largest economy has been largely favorable.

    "When somebody is asked 'what do you think about the economy,'' they are not answering 'what do you think about the economy,' Bianco said. "They are answering 'What have you read about the economy?'"

    Bianco fears the Fed will make a policy error based on respondents' answers.

    "Economists like at the Fed say 'Wow, look at that data. It's even better than we thought. We have to raise rates even faster,'" he said, adding that the tightening could derail the bull market.

    "The 10-Year [yield] could very well be at 3 percent by the end of next year with a 3 percent funds rate," Bianco said. "[That's when] you get an inverted yield curve."

    He suggested Fed officials should evolve and begin looking at other types of data. A solution would be favoring Google Trends, according to Bianco. His research suggests it's a far more accurate predictor of how the economy is faring.

    "We bare our souls to Google," Bianco said. "If we lose our job, we type in 'I lost my job.' You can search that stuff and what you find is you're right back to my B- argument."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Jim Bianco weighs in on what data the Fed should really be examining
    Jim Bianco weighs in on what data the Fed should really be examining   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOOGL
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...