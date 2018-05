As the fate of the June 12 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hangs in the balance, an impersonator of the North Korean leader has already been spotted posing for selfies at the proposed site of the meeting.

The man, who goes by the name Howard X, was seen on Sunday walking along the streets of central Singapore shaking hands and posing for photos.

Howard X said the purpose of his trip was to wish for a successful summit between the real Kim and Trump.