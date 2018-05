President Donald Trump said Sunday that representatives from the U.S. had arrived in North Korea over the weekend, in an effort to prepare for a proposed summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Last week, the U.S. president pulled out of the scheduled meeting — due in Singapore next month — citing the isolated regime's "hostility."

Asian stocks edged higher on Monday, following news Washington and Pyongyang are still working towards holding a summit. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose 0.2 percent.

Back in Europe, the leader of Italy's largest political party called for the country's president to be impeached after choosing to veto a choice for economy minister. Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star Party said President Sergio Mattarella had prompted an "institutional crisis" by rejecting euroskeptic candidate Paolo Savona. No major political group has been able to form a majority in Italy since elections in March, leaving the euro zone's third-largest economy without a government.

On the data front, German import prices for April are due to be released shortly before the opening bell.