If you're at the mall and tempted to grab a Cinnabon or an Auntie Anne's pretzel, you could either credit or blame Kat Cole for those indulgent options.

As President and COO of Focus Brands, she leads the parent company behind those franchises, as well as Carvel, Moe's, Schlotzsky's, and McAlister's Deli.

Many locations are in or near shopping malls. Yet despite the decline in brick-and-mortar mall traffic, Cole believes there's a floor, and that "people still want an experience and malls are re-tenanting."



In an interview with CNBC's "On The Money," Cole said how they're finding new ways to get snacks and meals to you in what she calls "the convenience economy".

"The way we've combated [declining mall traffic] is bringing the product off premises to the people," she said.

"You can actually have Cinnabon shipped to you. People are bringing in pretzels and pretzel dogs into their businesses because now you can cater with Auntie Anne's online. So there's many ways to combat it," Cole added.