Markets need more clarity, and progress, on US trade and foreign policy issues

That should be a comfortable exercise. America's trade case is rock solid. In the opposite corner are people posing as defenders of multilateralism and free trade who are, in fact, responsible for excessive trade surpluses at the expense of the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Here is a thought on how that could go.

The combined surplus of China and Germany on current transactions with the rest of the world came in last year at $463.4 billion. During the same period, the U.S. trade deficit on the equivalent external account was $466.2 billion.

If those three countries — representing nearly 40 percent of global demand and output — were taken as a proxy for the world economy, you would have a perfect textbook case to show that the balance of payments of the world is zero, exactly as it should be, with minor measurement errors.

What that also shows is that the Chinese and German trade surpluses would be enough to finance American deficits through purchases of U.S. government debt instruments. In other words, the Chinese and the Germans would be adding to their net foreign assets by recycling the dollars America paid them for their goods and services.

America, of course, is left holding the bag: It is accumulating net foreign debt. At the end of last year, that debt was recently estimated to have stood at $7.8 trillion.

Big deal? Of course it is, on several counts.

First, large and systematic trade deficits indicate an economic policy that excessively relies on external demand to generate income and employment. These are export-driven growth strategies also known under a less flattering name of "beggar-thy-neighbor" policies, because the countries pursuing such objectives live off their trade partners.

Second, those countries are in violation of the long-established rules of trade adjustment. They are also flouting constant G-20 recommendations to balance trade accounts for a stable world economy.