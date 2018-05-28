Markets need more clarity, and progress, on US trade and foreign policy issues

Third, these two major surplus countries are doing nothing in response to U.S. trade complaints over the last year-and-a-half. In the first quarter of this year, the combined trade surpluses of China and the Germany-led European Union accounted for 62.4 percent of America's total trade gap. That is almost identical to 65 percent for last year as a whole.
With all that, the trade miscreants, and their apologists, continue to vilify the U.S. as a protectionist destroying the rules-based multinational trading system — simply because Washington sought relief from soaring debts and deficits, with losses of jobs, incomes and intellectual property.
And that outrageous perversion continues. As recently as last Friday, the International Monetary Fund, the U.N.'s key economic and financial agency, warned at an international business meeting in Russia about "the darkest cloud" over the world economy caused by the "determination of some (read: the U.S.) to actually rock the system that has actually presided over the trade relationships that we have all undertaken and enjoyed to some extent over the last many decades."
Enjoyed, indeed — at America's expense.
That's what Trump is told by a U.N. agency whose original charter calls for a symmetrical obligation of deficit and surplus countries to balance their trade accounts in order to make possible a system of stable exchange rates in a steadily growing world economy. Essentially, that is still the IMF's mission.
Washington should take a note of that, and stop whining that balancing America's trade accounts will be very difficult. That defeatist stand sounds like the countries that, in Trump's vernacular, are "ripping us off" should be doing the country a favor by buying more American goods and services.
This is no time for a trade discourse via tweets and occasional off-the-cuff broadsides. The G-7 meeting next week is a stage to demand a rapid reduction of America's excessive trade deficits.
Trump should also know that his trade opponents are regrouping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel completed last week her 11th visit to Beijing, where, apparently, she secured substantial alternatives to German export sales on American markets. German media are reporting that she even explored a free-trade agreement with China — a total reversal of recent threats and accusations she leveled at Beijing's discriminatory trade and investment practices, and the Chinese meddling in Germany's Central and East European backyards.
That's called realpolitik, and it came with kudos from German media for showing Trump how things are done.