The VA's history of setbacks and missteps

acesA new chapter could be in store for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

On May 18, Trump announced he plans to nominate acting Secretary Robert Wilkie as permanent head of the agency.

If confirmed by Senate, Wilkie would face a long list of issues.

While the VA is rooted in noble intentions, it has been plagued with problems for years.

The VA has faced reports of excessive and contradictory spending, allegations of inadequate health care, a massive backlog of benefits claims and a top leadership position that nobody can seem to hold down.

It hasn't always been this way. The agency was elevated to federal administration status in 1930, with the intention to honor and care for the men and women who served in battle.

Since then, the U.S. has been involved in a growing list of military operations, including the 17-year-long war in Afghanistan. The VA is struggling to keep up as the need for veterans care continues to mount.