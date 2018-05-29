The most expensive ZIP code in New Jersey isn't where the 'Real Housewives' live—it's here

The median home value in New Jersey is $313,100, nearly one and a half times the national average of $213,146. But in certain parts of the Garden State, average home values can reach 10 times that amount.
That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which collected median home values and mortgage data from Zillow, as well as Bureau of Labor Statistics-based cost of living data for 48 states and the District of Columbia, in order to identify the nation's most expensive ZIP codes. And, according to the findings, the most expensive ZIP code in New Jersey might not be exactly where you think.
While Franklin Lakes, home to some of the stars of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey," boasts average real estate prices of almost $1 million, the state's most expensive ZIP is actually 07620, part of the borough of Alpine, where the average home could cost you more than $3 million.