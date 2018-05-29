The most expensive ZIP code in New Jersey isn't where the 'Real Housewives' live—it's here

How much more it costs to own vs. rent in your state 1:24 PM ET Fri, 7 April 2017 | 01:23

"Alpine, N.J., has a median home value of over $2.6 million, by far the highest in New Jersey," says GOBankingRates. "The cost of living in this ZIP code is close to five times the U.S. average, while its average mortgage payment is almost $12,000 per month."

To calculate exactly how much you'd need to earn to live there comfortably, GOBankingRates uses the 50-30-20 budget rule: 50 percent of your income would be used to cover necessities, 30 percent is discretionary income and 20 percent goes to savings.

"Monthly costs were totaled and multiplied by 12 to get the annual dollar cost of necessities in each ZIP code," writes GOBankingRates. "This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the actual annual income needed to live in the location."