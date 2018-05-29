Athenahealth CEO apologizes for attacking ex-wife during custody battle more than a decade ago

Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush issued an apology after the Daily Mail reported he attacked his ex-wife more than a decade ago.

The U.K.-based news outlet obtained 2006 court documents from a custody battle chronicling allegations from Bush's now ex-wife Sarah Seldon that he struck her on numerous occasions, including hitting his closed fist into her sternum and once causing her a black eye.

Bush, nephew of former president George H.W. Bush, founded health-care technology company Athenahealth in 1997 and is now fighting a takeover offer for $160 a share from Paul Singer's activist firm Elliott Management.

"I take complete responsibility for all these regrettable incidents involving my dear former wife," Bush said in a statement. "I have worked very hard since then to demonstrate my remorse, and today, Sarah and I have a strong, co-parenting relationship. I accept responsibility for my conduct and apologize to everyone involved."

In a separate statement, Seldon said she and Bush have a "strong, co-parenting relationship" and Bush is "a wonderful person and father." The couple has five children together.

"Like many families, ours is not perfect," Seldon said. "Neither of us are proud of the events that occurred during our divorce. This incident did happen, and is part of his and our family history, however it should not define Jonathan as a person, or our relationship overall."

Athenahealth said it's "aware" Bush has "made amends" with Seldon and "has shown deep remorse.