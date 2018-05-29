Fortnite's developer is reportedly being sued for copyright by the creator of a similar game

"Fortnite" developer Epic Games is facing a copyright violation lawsuit from PUBG Corp, the creator of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," according to a report.

PUBG Corp, a subsidiary of South Korean developer Bluehole, is suing Epic Games to determine whether "Fortnite" was copied directly from its own game, The Korea Times reported, citing an unnamed PUBG official.

Bluehole and Epic Games were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Released last year, "Fortnite" saw a huge surge in popularity after the introduction of a "battle royale" mode in September. In the free-to-play mode, players scavenge for materials and build structures to protect themselves, all the while engaging in a shootout with other players to be the last man standing.

"Fortnite Battle Royale" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" — also known simply as "PUBG" — do share several similarities. In both games players parachute from a plane and fight to the death, and the playable area of the map starts to shrink towards a random spot where players have to head towards to avoid taking damage.

You can read the full Korea Times report here.