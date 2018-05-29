OECD forum spotlights ‘what brings us together’ as a response to rising populism

Much like the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in January, the OECD is forwarding its vision of a more inclusive world, with a market-based system that promotes democratic values and sustainable growth.

And it's a vision that both organizations seem to fear is under threat against a rising tide of populism, where nationalist political parties and policies have seen a series of victories across Western nations in the past two years — from Brexit in the U.K. to the election of Donald Trump and, most recently, the Italian elections.

A message of unity and common bonds, the OECD appears to hope, will drive home the message that there are alternatives to anti-immigrant, anti-globalist and protectionist agendas. The theme of this year's summit is "What brings us together."

This theme, the OECD's website says, will focus on "moving from diagnosis to action, and shaping solutions to build these much-needed bridges," by highlighting key concepts like inclusive growth, international cooperation and digitalization.

The week's panels span a range of topics related to development and economics, from artificial intelligence (AI) and gender and LGBT rights to preserving the environment and the future of work.