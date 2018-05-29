US crude tumbles 1.7%, settling at $66.73, as OPEC looks poised to ease output caps

U.S. crude oil fell sharply on Tuesday, tacking on more losses as the market sold off ahead of an OPEC meeting that could see major producers lift output caps that have been in place since January 2017.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world's top three producers, have recently signaled that OPEC and its allies could decide at a June 22 gathering in Vienna to begin exiting their supply cutting agreement. The prospect of lost exports from Iran in the face of renewed U.S. sanctions and falling output in crisis-afflicted Venezuela is coaxing the producers to start winding down the historic deal.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell as much as 3 percent on Tuesday, posting a fifth straight day of losses after hitting a 3½-year high last week. The contract ended the session down $1.15, or 1.7 percent, at $66.73 a barrel.

WTI, which did not trade during the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, is down 7.6 percent since settling at $72.24 last Tuesday, its highest closing level since November 2014.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures stabilized, rising 12 cents to $75.42 by 2:29 p.m. ET. The international benchmark for oil prices tumbled 5.6 percent over the last three sessions, slipping further from a 3½-year high at $80.50.

Two dozen oil producers, including Russia and the 14-member oil cartel OPEC, have been keeping 1.8 million barrels a day off the market since January 2017 in order to drain a glut that tanked oil prices in 2014.

But the oil market is now in danger of overheating amid geopolitical tension, and traders are keenly focused on how much oil OPEC agrees to restore next month in Vienna.

Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said OPEC and its allies could decide to restore several hundred thousand barrels a day in June.