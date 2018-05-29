Salesforce revenue beats: $3.01 billion, vs. $2.95 billion expected

Salesforce stock rose on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. The company will hold a conference call with analysts at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Earnings: Excluding certain items, 74 cents per share vs. 46 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

In terms of guidance, Salesforce said in a statement that it predicts in the fiscal second quarter it will come up with 46-47 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $3.22-3.23 billion in revenue. Analysts were expecting Salesforce to forecast 52 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $3.11 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.



Across the board, the company's revenue rose 25 percent year over year. Salesforce gets almost all of its revenue from subscription and support fees, and in that category revenue of $2.81 billion was up 27 percent, coming in above the FactSet analyst consensus of $2.73 billion.



Three months ago Salesforce raised its guidancemore than ever before. Since then the company announced its $6.5 billion acquisition of MuleSoft. It also announced the launch of Salesforce Essentials for small businesses.

Mizuho analysts Abhey Lamba and Parthiv Varadarajan wrote in a note on Tuesday that they were hearing of "consistent deal flow following a very strong" fiscal fourth quarter, but Evercore ISI analysts led by Kirk Materne said in a note last Thursday that conversations with partners suggested "the year got off to a slower start in certain segments."

The Evercore analysts said MuleSoft will give Salesforce around $194 million in additional revenue in the fiscal year, along with $532 million in additional expenses.