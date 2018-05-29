VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

6 signs you won't be a millionaire

5 things to give up if you want be a millionaire
Things to give up if you want be a millionaire   

We already let you in on signs you're on track to becoming a millionaire. Are you on your way to striking it rich? Or does your behavior shoot up red flags?

To help you figure it out, we've rounded up some warning signs to watch out for. Everyone's situation is different but, if you're routinely making these mistakes, it may be time to make some changes when it comes to managing your money.

1. You emphasize saving over earning

While rich people value the importance of saving and investing, they also recognize that the key to getting rich is to focus on earning.

"The masses are so focused on clipping coupons and living frugally they miss major opportunities," Siebold writes in "How Rich People Think." "Even in the midst of a cash flow crisis, the rich reject the nickel-and-dime thinking of the masses. They are the masters of focusing their mental energy where it belongs: on the big money."

You shouldn't disregard smart saving strategies. But if you want to reach seven figures, "stop worrying about running out of money and focus on how to make more," Siebold says.

As author Thomas C. Corley found in his five-year study of self-made millionaires, the rich "do not rely on one singular source of income," he writes in "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life." The majority, 65 percent, "had at least three streams of income that they created prior to making their first million dollars."

Use this trick to get rich, says self-made millionaire
Use this trick to get rich, says self-made millionaire   

2. You don't have money goals

"The number one reason most people don't get what they want is that they don't know what they want," writes self-made millionaire T. Harv Eker in his book, "Secrets of the Millionaire Mind."

If you want to build wealth, you have to have a clear goal, as well as a specific plan and hard deadlines. And when you're setting goals, don't be afraid to think big. The rich want a lot and are up for a challenge, Siebold says: "No one would ever strike it rich and live their dreams without huge expectations."

Simple steps to get rich from a self-made millionaire
Simple steps to get rich from a self-made millionaire   

3. You use phrases like "I want" and "I wish"

Just like your thoughts and habits can mean the difference between living a wealthy life and an average life, so can your choice of words. As Jen Sincero writes in her book, "You Are a Badass at Making Money," "if you're broke or not where you want to be financially, you can be sure that your language could use an upgrade."

Certain common phrases are particularly limiting, says Sincero, such as "I want" and "I need," which are different ways of saying "I lack." And "I wish," she says, is another way of saying "I'm not in control."

Instead, start saying things like, "I have," "I create" and "I choose."

Rich people use these 6 mental tricks to make more money
Rich people use these 6 mental tricks to make more money   

4. You haven't started investing

Investing is one of the simplest, most effective ways to build wealth and the sooner you start, the easier it will be to reach seven figures.

"On average, millionaires invest 20 percent of their household income each year. Their wealth isn't measured by the amount they make each year, but by how they've saved and invested over time," writes personal finance expert Ramit Sethi in his bestseller "I Will Teach You to Be Rich."

The good news is, it's easier than ever to put your money to work. Thanks to micro-investing apps such as Acorns or Stash, you can start by simply investing your "spare change." And automated investing services known as robo-advisors can work for you no matter how much you have in the bank.

This CEO gifted his employees $500 to encourage them to invest
This boss gives each new employee $500 to invest   

5. You mostly stay in your comfort zone

The average person wants to be comfortable. Rich people, on the other hand, are stimulated by uncertainty.

"Physical, psychological and emotional comfort is the primary goal of the middle-class mindset," Siebold writes. "World class thinkers learn early on that becoming a millionaire isn't easy and the need for comfort can be devastating. They learn to be comfortable while operating in a state of ongoing uncertainty."

Self-made millionaire: You should work through the holidays
Self-made millionaire: You should work through the holidays   

6. You think being rich is only for a lucky few

If you think getting rich is out of your reach, you're probably not going to make millions. The average earner remains average because they expect to, says Siebold: "The masses think they aren't worthy of great wealth. Who am I, they ask themselves, to become a millionaire?"

"The truth is, in a capitalist country, you have every right to be rich if you're willing to create massive value for others," he continues.

Start asking yourself, "Why not me?" After all, that's what the millionaires and billionaires do.

This is an update of a previously published story.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: 9 thoughts holding you back from getting rich — and what to think instead

See the simple formula one self-made millionaire created to get rich
See the simple formula one self-made millionaire created to get rich   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...