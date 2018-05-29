6 signs you won't be a millionaire

While rich people value the importance of saving and investing, they also recognize that the key to getting rich is to focus on earning.

"The masses are so focused on clipping coupons and living frugally they miss major opportunities," Siebold writes in "How Rich People Think." "Even in the midst of a cash flow crisis, the rich reject the nickel-and-dime thinking of the masses. They are the masters of focusing their mental energy where it belongs: on the big money."

You shouldn't disregard smart saving strategies. But if you want to reach seven figures, "stop worrying about running out of money and focus on how to make more," Siebold says.

As author Thomas C. Corley found in his five-year study of self-made millionaires, the rich "do not rely on one singular source of income," he writes in "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life." The majority, 65 percent, "had at least three streams of income that they created prior to making their first million dollars."