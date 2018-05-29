Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Shares of Salesforce gained more than 4 percent in after hours trading. The cloud computing company beat analyst expectations on first quarter financial results. Salesforce reported $3.01 billion in revenue versus the $2.95 billion expected, which represented a 25 percent rise year-over-year. Salesforce also issued strong second quarter revenue guidance, but reported EPS of 74 cents which was not immediately comparable to the previous forecast.

HP stock wobbled before settling up 0.33 percent in extended trading. The hardware technology company reported EPS of 48 cents, which fell in line with projections, and surpassed expectations on revenue, reporting $14 billion versus the $13.57 billion expected. HP also issued third quarter guidance at the low end of analyst projections and strengthened full-year revenue guidance.

Marchex shares tumbled nearly 4 percent in after hours trading, after the mobile advertising analytics company weakened its second-quarter guidance.

"Media marketplace budget allocation changes from a few of our customers have caused us to revise our revenue outlook for the second quarter," CFO Mike Arends said in a statement. "Our focus remains on building a strong pipeline of opportunities...These are not yet at the scale where they can offset media marketplace budget shifts and/or reductions."